It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of a great man, Richard H. "Dick/Morty" Wemmell passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born in Derby, on Nov. 27, 1942, and was a very successful salesman most of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard B. and Marjorie Wemmell; nephew Danny Stence; in-laws Ralph and Arlene Stence; brother-in-law Ralph Stence Jr; and two very good buddies, Sam and Larry. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte, of 57 years; his daughter, Robin Lee of Coventry; sons Butch, Michael, Todd and his wife, Rosey, of Vernon; six grandchildren, Kassandra, Ashley, Danielle, Kyle, Abby, and Sophie, who he was very proud of; his brother-in-law, Richard L Stence of Florida; his sister in-law, Debbie Stence of Danbury; his best fishing buddy, Duane Albert of Gorham, Maine; and many, many friends whom he loved so much. We are sure that Morty is in heaven fishing with Sam and Larry.
Please remember Dick with a smile on his face and a fish in his hand!
Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home located at 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
We want to thank all the staff and nurses at the DeQuattro Cancer Center, and VNA of Vernon for all your awesome help and caring.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019