Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of a great man, Richard H. "Dick/Morty" Wemmell passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Dick was born in Derby, on Nov. 27, 1942, and was a very successful salesman most of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard B. and Marjorie Wemmell; nephew Danny Stence; in-laws Ralph and Arlene Stence; brother-in-law Ralph Stence Jr; and two very good buddies, Sam and Larry. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte, of 57 years; his daughter, Robin Lee of Coventry; sons Butch, Michael, Todd and his wife, Rosey, of Vernon; six grandchildren, Kassandra, Ashley, Danielle, Kyle, Abby, and Sophie, who he was very proud of; his brother-in-law, Richard L Stence of Florida; his sister in-law, Debbie Stence of Danbury; his best fishing buddy, Duane Albert of Gorham, Maine; and many, many friends whom he loved so much. We are sure that Morty is in heaven fishing with Sam and Larry.



Please remember Dick with a smile on his face and a fish in his hand!



Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home located at 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



We want to thank all the staff and nurses at the DeQuattro Cancer Center, and VNA of Vernon for all your awesome help and caring.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .







It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of a great man, Richard H. "Dick/Morty" Wemmell passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Dick was born in Derby, on Nov. 27, 1942, and was a very successful salesman most of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard B. and Marjorie Wemmell; nephew Danny Stence; in-laws Ralph and Arlene Stence; brother-in-law Ralph Stence Jr; and two very good buddies, Sam and Larry. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte, of 57 years; his daughter, Robin Lee of Coventry; sons Butch, Michael, Todd and his wife, Rosey, of Vernon; six grandchildren, Kassandra, Ashley, Danielle, Kyle, Abby, and Sophie, who he was very proud of; his brother-in-law, Richard L Stence of Florida; his sister in-law, Debbie Stence of Danbury; his best fishing buddy, Duane Albert of Gorham, Maine; and many, many friends whom he loved so much. We are sure that Morty is in heaven fishing with Sam and Larry.Please remember Dick with a smile on his face and a fish in his hand!Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home located at 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.We want to thank all the staff and nurses at the DeQuattro Cancer Center, and VNA of Vernon for all your awesome help and caring.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close