Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Dec. 20, 1921, and raised there, the son of Harold and Ruth (Hillyer) Whinfield. After completing elementary and high school there, he was drafted into the army in 1942. He served as a control tower operator with the Fifth Air Force in the South Pacific during



He and his wife, married 63 years, had five children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His wife preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children and their families, James Whinfield of Arlington, Massachusetts; Susan Lautar and Thomas Burkett of Baltimore, Maryland; John Whinfield and Laura (Richardson) Whinfield of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Steve Whinfield and Kathryn Frund of Cheshire; and Nancy (Whinfield) and John Bassilakis of South Windsor; six grandchildren, Matthew Lautar and Katherine Lautar, Baltimore; Staci (Whinfield) Kelly and her husband, Mike Kelly, Medfield, Massachusetts; Stephanie (Whinfield) Grant and her husband, Alex Grant of Brandon, Florida; Jack Bassilakis and Karen Bassilakis of South Windsor; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Kelly of Medfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial funds may be sent to a in Richard's name.



Notification of such contribution should be sent to James Whinfield, 67 Hibbert St. Arlington, MA 02476-56051.



Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Richard Widdrington Whinfield passed away April 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side.He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Dec. 20, 1921, and raised there, the son of Harold and Ruth (Hillyer) Whinfield. After completing elementary and high school there, he was drafted into the army in 1942. He served as a control tower operator with the Fifth Air Force in the South Pacific during World War II . After his service he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne (Kaumheimer) and enrolled in the University of Wisconsin, completing a bachelor's degree in natural sciences and a master's degree in student personnel and guidance. He taught high school in Ipswich, South Dakota and Sheboygan Falls before becoming a guidance counselor with the Sheboygan School of Vocational and Adult Education. In 1956 he accepted a position of Supervisor of Adult Education with the State Board of Vocational and Adult Education and was appointed assistant state sirector of that board in 1964. He left the State Board in 1966 to become associate director of the Center for Studies in Vocational Education at the University of Wisconsin. He completed his Ph. D. in 1969 and accepted a position as an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut, achieving tenure as a full professor in 1973. On retirement he and his wife returned to the Sheboygan area, building a retirement home in rural Plymouth, Wisconsin. Richard was an expert carver and had a wonderful singing voice, participating in church choirs, and singing at weddings and around many campfires. When his wife became ill with Parkinson's, they returned to Connecticut to be near their children and grandchildren.He and his wife, married 63 years, had five children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His wife preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children and their families, James Whinfield of Arlington, Massachusetts; Susan Lautar and Thomas Burkett of Baltimore, Maryland; John Whinfield and Laura (Richardson) Whinfield of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Steve Whinfield and Kathryn Frund of Cheshire; and Nancy (Whinfield) and John Bassilakis of South Windsor; six grandchildren, Matthew Lautar and Katherine Lautar, Baltimore; Staci (Whinfield) Kelly and her husband, Mike Kelly, Medfield, Massachusetts; Stephanie (Whinfield) Grant and her husband, Alex Grant of Brandon, Florida; Jack Bassilakis and Karen Bassilakis of South Windsor; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Kelly of Medfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial funds may be sent to a in Richard's name.Notification of such contribution should be sent to James Whinfield, 67 Hibbert St. Arlington, MA 02476-56051.Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Funeral Home Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home

419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

(860) 644-2940 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations