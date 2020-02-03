Richard "Ricky" Woodin Jr., 64, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Born in Hartford to the late Richard Sr. and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Woodin, he was a Bloomfield High School graduate and lived in Windsor for most of his life. Ricky enjoyed Bluegrass music festivals and monster truck rallies, his favorite being Gravedigger; UConn women's basketball; and his beloved pet dog and cat. He was an outgoing, friendly man who got along with everyone and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be dearly missed.
Ricky is survived by his sister, Cindy Woodin-Saulnier and her companion, Larry; and four brothers, Michael Woodin and his wife, Deborah, David, Gary, and Donald Woodin; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private.
