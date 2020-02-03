Richard "Ricky" Woodin Jr.

Richard "Ricky" Woodin Jr., 64, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Born in Hartford to the late Richard Sr. and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Woodin, he was a Bloomfield High School graduate and lived in Windsor for most of his life. Ricky enjoyed Bluegrass music festivals and monster truck rallies, his favorite being Gravedigger; UConn women's basketball; and his beloved pet dog and cat. He was an outgoing, friendly man who got along with everyone and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be dearly missed.

Ricky is survived by his sister, Cindy Woodin-Saulnier and her companion, Larry; and four brothers, Michael Woodin and his wife, Deborah, David, Gary, and Donald Woodin; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020
