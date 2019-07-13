Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita A. Palmiero-Denaro, 88, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



She was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1930, daughter of the late Frank and Anastasia (Brodzisko) Shukite. The most important thing in Rita's life was her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family very much. She enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and traveling to the lake house in New Hampshire.



She is survived by her daughter, Gina Lyons and her husband, Tim of South Windsor; five grandchildren, Julianna Lyons, Christopher Lyons, Patsy Palmiero, III and his wife, Ashley, Stacey Palmiero and Wesley Palmiero; five great-grandchildren, Jared, Callie, Mason, Jacob and Andrew; two brothers, Richard Shokite and his wife, Hedy and Eugene Shukait and his wife, Mary Ann; sisters-in-law, Patricia Palmiero and Theresa LaRocque; a goddaughter, Adeline Trentini; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her first husband, Patsy Palmiero; her second husband, John Denaro; a son, Patsy Palmiero, Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Carl Palmiero and Charles LaRocque.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester.



Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, has care of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rita's memory may be made to the ASPCA and also please show a random act of kindness by paying it forward in memory of Rita.



