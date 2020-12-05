Rita Barnett White, 88, beloved wife of the late Phillip D. White for over 65 years, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully Nov. 27, 2020.
Rita was born in the small town of Cabot, Vermont, in 1932 where she lived and worked on her parent's farm (Dean and Doris Barnett) with her sisters Shirley and Rona until meeting the love of her life, Phillip. They married in 1950 and called Vermont home until packing up all of their belongings along with their young son, Lynn, into a borrowed milk truck and moved to West Suffield, in 1953. There, alongside her husband, Rita started working for a large shade tobacco grower in Suffield before devoting her passion to family life, raising three sons, the late Lynn Anthony (Ann) White, of North Haven, Phillip Dean (Cynthia) White, of Suffield, and Clint Gordon White, of West Suffield. Well-known for being a great conversationalist, among other things, she was a heartfelt family caretaker, amazing cook, and took pride in her generations-long history of New England heritage. She later devoted her care-taking passion to being a nurse's aid, where she provided quality care, in addition to her renowned bedside manner, to nursing home patients as well as those in private care.
She is survived by her sons Phillip and Clint; four grandchildren, Daniels (Jenna) White, of Needham, Massachusetts, Dean (Kristen) White, of North Haven, Naomi (Robert) Hull, of McDonough, Georgia, and Michelle White, of Henry County, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Emmett, Myles, Hannah, Jocelyn, Isaiah, and Jordan; a sister, Shirley Holt, of New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also David Woodruff of San Diego, California, Clint's childhood friend whose Tuesday night phone calls were one of the highlights of Rita's week.
Funeral services and burial were private.
Gifts in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association
