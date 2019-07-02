Rita (Morin) Cartier, 88, entered into eternal peace Dec. 31, 2018, in Hollywood, South Carolina.
She was born May 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Homer and Alexandrina Morin. Rita was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William "Bill" Cartier, in 2017. Rita was a longtime member of St. Martha Church and a member of Daughters of Mary-Little Way of St. Therese.
She was also predeceased by her sisters, Pearl Casey and Irma Colton; and a son, Gregg. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Eileen Cartier of Stafford Springs; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mark Bedard of Hollywood; a son, Gary Cartier of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Hathcock and her husband, Jarrett, Jonathan Bedard and his wife, Kristen, and Paul Bedard and his wife, Kellyn; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Tucker Bedard; and a sister, Millie Lamoureaux of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Calling hours are Saturday, July 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Church at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
For online condolences please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 2 to July 6, 2019