Rita M. Crowley
1942 - 2020
Rita M. Crowley, 78, of Farmington, formerly of Windsor Locks, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Born in Hartford on Aug. 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Crowley and lived the majority of her life in Windsor Locks. Rita graduated from Bay Path Junior College. She worked in her earlier years but spent a good part of her adult life taking care of her parents.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Crowley, in 2013. She leaves four siblings, William Crowley, Margaret Kurtz, Ann Crowley, and Mary Kirby; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



Eathorne

William G. "Bill" Eathorne, 52, of Tolland, beloved husband of Donna (Hotelling) Eathorne departed this life on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He joins his parents Larry and Roseanne in eternal rest. Besides his beloved wife, Donna he leaves his children, Darrick, Abigail, and Jackson; 12 siblings, Ken, Brian, Michele, Kristina, Brenda, Marc, Alan, Marion, Patricia, Paul, Wayne, and Eric; and many nieces and nephews. Rest peacefully, Bill.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195) Tolland.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while attending the services).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fisher House CT, 653 Terryville Ave., Bristol CT 06010, or the Multiple Myeloma Research, 383 Main Ave. No. 5, Norwalk CT 06851.

www.theMMRF.org

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




