Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East St N Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Funeral service 10:00 AM http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4975050





She was born on May 30, 1926, the daughter of the late Peter and Jennie Angelini, in Springfield. Rita attended Commerce High School. Initially, she worked in her father's coal business and later in an insurance company before having children. As a devoted partner of her husband, she moved many times in support of his business career. Due to her husband's required business travel, she made many sacrifices raising her children, often alone, with loving care. Rita had an extraordinary wit and sense of humor that blessed her with many close and loving relationships throughout her life. In her later years, she worked in beauty salons in Enfield. Because of her joy in being around people and sharing her sense of humor, many clients and associates benefited. It was widely known that clients would visit the salon where she worked, even on days when they did not have an appointment, just to spend some time with Rita.



Rita is survived by daughter, Jill LaDuke and her husband, Jeff, of West Suffield; son, Barry and his wife, Kristine, of Suffield; grandchildren, David Warren of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Jennifer Chachenian of Smithfield, Rhode Island; and three great-grandchildren, Jewel and Pearl Chachenian, and Marion Louise Warren. In addition, a sister, Shirley Angelini, predeceased her.



The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Suffield by the River and Stonebrook Village and a special thank you to Nimo and Fausha for the wonderful private care they provided Rita for several years making her an extended part of their family.



Due to the current coronavirus health crisis all services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her funeral service on Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. by following this link



http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4975050



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



