Rita Mary Healey Bagshaw passed away at home 19 days before her 102nd birthday.



She was married to the late William D. Bagshaw Sr. for 56 years. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late James and Anna (Delaney) Healey, Rita graduated from East Hartford High School. She was an executive secretary and stenographer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft during World War II. In later years she worked at the Robert C. White Co. in Hartford. She did the billing for her husband's West Hartford Mobil station. Rita was a Red Cross canteen volunteer and a member of St. Augustine's Altar Guild.



She leaves a son, William D. Bagshaw Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of East Hartford; a daughter, Nancy Fitting and her husband, Bruce, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Matthew Bagshaw and his partner, Amanda, of Glastonbury, Patrick Bagshaw and his wife, Chelsey, of Granby, Amy Fitting of Manchester, and Andrew Fitting and his wife, Megan, of Enfield. Rita also leaves two great-grandchildren, Bridget Bagshaw and Zack Fitting, with another Bagshaw on the way. Rita was predeceased by her brothers, James and Arthur Healey, and a sister, Lois Sullivan.



The family would like to thank Diane and Keya for taking such good care of Gram.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 35 Cold Spring Road, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



