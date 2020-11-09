Rita Rotatori, 94, passed peacefully on Nov. 5, after a battle against Alzheimer's disease.She was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on May 3, 1926. Her husband of 62 years, Jim Rotatori of Enfield, predeceased her in 2015. Rita was a proud homemaker and loved taking care of her husband and four children.Rita is survived by her four children, Jeffrey J. Rotatori and his wife, Ann of Fernandina Beach, Florida, James J. Rotatori Jr., of Enfield, Alan A. Rotatori and his wife, Kim of Enfield, and Jaime J. Rotatori-Trajcevski and her husband, Lou Trajcevski of West Hartford; her eight grandchildren, Lynn Sheriden of Cromwell, Gail Fredrickson of Rhode Island, Nanci Weinhold of New Hampshire, Kelli Rotatori of Vernon, Stacie Rotatori of New Hampshire, Julie Rotatori of Vernon, Sean Rotatori of Enfield and Danica Trajcevski of West Hartford. She was also the proud great-grandmother of four great-grandsons, Ashton, Henry, Jack, and Noah; her stepsister, Lorraine Provencher of Rhode Island; and her stepbrother Raymond Cartier of Rhode Island.There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rita on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Please meet at the church. Masks are required for all attendees.Donations in Rita's memory may be made to curealzFor online condolences and to access livestreaming on the day of the service, please visit