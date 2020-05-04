Rita S. Delnicki, of Ellington, 81, passed away peacefully at her home, on Easter morning, April 12, 2020.



She loved reading, crocheting, and watching the UConn women's basketball games.



She is survived by her four children, Kenneth (Patricia) Delnicki, Lynn Delnicki, Michelle (David) Remenik, and Deanna (Erin) Doherty; also three grandchildren, Travis Delnicki, Kelsey (Aaron) Elman, and Ryder Remenik; also one great-grandchild, Cohen Elman. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Delnicki; and her daughter, Wendy Delnicki.



She is greatly missed.









