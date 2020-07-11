1/1
Robert A. Blouin
{ "" }
Robert A. Blouin, 96, of Vernon, formerly of East Windsor and Poinciana, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Vernon Manor.

Robert was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on Dec. 25, 1923, son of the late Ernest and Blanche (Deschenes) Blouin.

Robert grew up in Berlin, New Hampshire, and after school went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II from 1942-1946. Upon returning from the service he was married to Irene Michaud and together they settled in East Windsor where he and a neighbor built their family home for a mere $5,000.

Robert worked as a machinist for Hamilton Standard for over 35 years. He retired to Poinciana, Florida, where he became known as "Bicycle Bob" in his neighborhood for his daily tours around the neighborhood. He returned to Connecticut after his former wife Irene's death, to be close to his son and daughters.

Bob could repair anything mechanical. He got great satisfaction out of reusing, repurposing, and recycling things that someone else thought was unfixable. He loved discussing finances and politics. He also loved cooking!

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale-South Windsor for the short time he resided in their sympathetic care before he moved to Vernon Manor. The staff at Vernon Manor's committed care eased him and the family in his final months.

He leaves his children, Barbara St. Martin of Keene, New Hampshire, Michael Blouin and his wife, Eileen of Somers, Loretta Allison and her husband, Roxie Allison III of Willington, and Colette Soderburg and her husband, Paul of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Michael Churilo, Robert Churilo, Sharon Prajzner, Roxie Allison IV, and Brian Allison; and his greatgrandson, Michael Churilo Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, John Blouin, and his siblings, Romeo Blouin, Jeanette Plantier, and Henry Blouin.

Funeral services and burial at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor are private at the request of his family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
July 11, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
