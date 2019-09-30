Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph "Pinky" and Jane (Golon) Puncavage, he was raised in Windsor Locks and graduated from Windsor Locks High School. Robert was an owner operator for WTC Air Freight and Sweeney Brothers in the air freight industry. He was a member of St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society, Poquonock.



He leaves his brother, Joseph Puncavage Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Venice, Florida; a sister, Barbara Jean Duby and her husband, Michael, of Windsor Locks; a stepson, Jonathan Dobitsky of Windsor Locks, who fondly called him Pop; nephews, Robert Puncavage and his wife, Amy, and John and Jeffrey Puncavage, Christopher and Nicholas Duby; and a grandniece, Emma Jean Duby.



A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Club Ambulance Fund.



The Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.



For condolences or further information, please visit



Robert A. Puncavage, 60, of East Windsor, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.Born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph "Pinky" and Jane (Golon) Puncavage, he was raised in Windsor Locks and graduated from Windsor Locks High School. Robert was an owner operator for WTC Air Freight and Sweeney Brothers in the air freight industry. He was a member of St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society, Poquonock.He leaves his brother, Joseph Puncavage Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Venice, Florida; a sister, Barbara Jean Duby and her husband, Michael, of Windsor Locks; a stepson, Jonathan Dobitsky of Windsor Locks, who fondly called him Pop; nephews, Robert Puncavage and his wife, Amy, and John and Jeffrey Puncavage, Christopher and Nicholas Duby; and a grandniece, Emma Jean Duby.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery.Donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Club Ambulance Fund.The Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.For condolences or further information, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019

