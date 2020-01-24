Robert A. Titus, Jr., 45, of Stafford Springs, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
He was born in Hartford, son of Robert A. Sr. and Judith (Marko) Titus. Robbie worked as a road salesman for Huttig Building Products for over 25 years. He was the current president of the Auxiliary Post No. 9990, and member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Italian Benefit Society. Robbie was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, and NASCAR.
Besides his parents, Bob and Judy, Robbie is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Dawn (Krar) Titus; two daughters, Ashley and Brittaney; stepdaughter, Jessica Cote; sister Jamie Murray and her husband, Adam; niece and nephew Elizabeth and Tyler Murray; maternal grandmother Vera Marko; mother-in-law Carol Krar; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Deborah Borton and her husband, Paul, Roger Krar and his partner, Gerry Brown, and Deanna Krar; nephews Dustin and Mark Krar; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Auxiliary Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020