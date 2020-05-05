Robert Alan Ricci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alan Ricci of Manchester, age 73, husband of Connie Ricci, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital.

Bob was born July 30, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Robert and Loretta (Couture) Ricci before settling in Marlboro, Massachusetts, where he spent his childhood. He graduated and attended Syracuse University and had a long and successful career at Bristol-Myers Squibb. After Bob married Connie, they made their home outside Syracuse, New York, later moving to Glastonbury and finally, Manchester. Bob was a loving husband, a very proud father and grandpa, a highly sought after giver of advice, a wonderful cook, a meticulous yard keeper, and one of the most intelligent, steadfast, and kind men you could ever meet.

In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived, and will be dearly missed by, his daughter, Annalee (Ricci) and her husband, Jeff Arnold; son Jeff Ricci and his wife, Amanda; as well as his grandchildren, Gabby, Dylan, Michael, and James. Bob is also survived by his wonderful siblings, Don Ricci and his wife, Sally, Paul Ricci and his wife, Cathy, and Sue Sowden and her husband, Scott; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Bob's family is incredibly grateful for the many acts of kindness and support shown during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may also be made to his favorite charities: Alzheimer's Foundation of America

www.alzfdn.org

or Feeding America

www.feedingamerica.org

Glastonbury Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Services are to be scheduled at the convenience of Bob's family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit

www.glastonburyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved