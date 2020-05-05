Robert Alan Ricci of Manchester, age 73, husband of Connie Ricci, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital.Bob was born July 30, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Robert and Loretta (Couture) Ricci before settling in Marlboro, Massachusetts, where he spent his childhood. He graduated and attended Syracuse University and had a long and successful career at Bristol-Myers Squibb. After Bob married Connie, they made their home outside Syracuse, New York, later moving to Glastonbury and finally, Manchester. Bob was a loving husband, a very proud father and grandpa, a highly sought after giver of advice, a wonderful cook, a meticulous yard keeper, and one of the most intelligent, steadfast, and kind men you could ever meet.In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived, and will be dearly missed by, his daughter, Annalee (Ricci) and her husband, Jeff Arnold; son Jeff Ricci and his wife, Amanda; as well as his grandchildren, Gabby, Dylan, Michael, and James. Bob is also survived by his wonderful siblings, Don Ricci and his wife, Sally, Paul Ricci and his wife, Cathy, and Sue Sowden and her husband, Scott; along with many loving nieces and nephews.Bob's family is incredibly grateful for the many acts of kindness and support shown during his illness.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may also be made to his favorite charities: Alzheimer's Foundation of Americaor Feeding AmericaGlastonbury Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Services are to be scheduled at the convenience of Bob's family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit