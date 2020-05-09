Robert Alan Tinney died peacefully at home on May 7 surrounded by family, friends, and his devoted dog, Poppy.A Manchester native born in 1970, Robert was an extraordinary wit, uncle, brother, friend, gardener, baker, cook, artist, collector of British ephemera, and curator of '70s kitsch. Identified as intellectually gifted at a young age, Robert's sharp mind was denied an extended traditional education by severe Crohn's disease and the brutality of treatment. But as a true autodidact, Rob was rarely seen without a book nearby and could hold a conversation with anyone - from surgeons to farmers, from truck-drivers to TV stars - and did.Completing an extensive correspondence course in herbal medicine in his 20s, Robert became a talented herbalist and gardener, sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. Rob was also a nimble artist whose work ranged from the whimsical to the cuttingly political. He studied drawing at the University of Hartford, Wesleyan University, and Manchester Community College.A long-time volunteer at the Hartford Gay & Lesbian Health Collective, Robert worked with LGBTQ youth, helping to run a support group and to establish one of the first queer proms in the state. He was also proud to have volunteered for True Colors at its inception - the largest conference for sexual and gender minority youth in the US.Always a trailblazer in style and life, Rob recycled, composted, got tattoos, wore pink - decades before any were fashionable. He loved food though he often couldn't eat. A Krispy Kreme donut could make his day. No matter how bad things were, Robert always found the humor in any situation, as well as the best gossip. He was fond of the expression, "If you don't have anything nice to say, come sit by me."A letter writer to his last days, he traveled the world in books, in postcards, and, when he felt well, on trips to London, NYC, and Amsterdam. Never afraid to confront injustice or tell off someone who was getting on his last nerve, life with Rob was never boring. A profoundly spiritual person and teacher, Robert would say he is just now on the other side of the veil and to look for him in signs all around us. He'll be there.Daily life for Robert revolved around his family and his French bulldogs. Predeceased by his mother, Linda, for whom he cared in her final days, and his sweet dog, Hermes, Robert leaves behind his brother, John Tinney; sister-in-law, Kristen, and nephew, Ryan - the family who gave him a home, a feeling of security, and loving care in the last several years of his life. He also leaves his brother, Joel Tinney; niece, Hailey; his sister, Cindy Kozil; brother-in-law, Nate; nephew, Wesley; uncle, Doug Metheny; grandmother, Janet Adams; family friend, Candy Hammond; best friend, Jenipher Sage-Robison; his beloved dog, Poppy; and many, many grieving friends and admirers.The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Colliton for his many years of caring for Robert and especially for helping to manage his pain. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society