Robert "Bob" Allen Cullen, 64, of Salem, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020.He worked at Electric Boat in Groton until he discovered his passion for teaching others his trade. He was a beloved welding department head at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester for over 30 years. During his time there, he also taught night school to postgraduates. He was instrumental in building HCTHS's weld shop and made it a place that students looked forward to coming each day. Many students kept in touch with him over the years; one of his greatest joys was to see how successful his students had become in life. He developed the department's reputation into one that was trusted by local businesses that were looking for quality welding and reliable welders.Bob loved spending time with his family and his Dobermans; he found particular joy in being with his grandchildren, whether he was teasing them, teaching them, or just talking with them. He loved to reminisce with his daughters about their childhood and entertain them with detailed stories from his life. But more importantly he was a constant in their lives, always knowing how to fix anything or giving them the best advice.Bob was a fitness enthusiast for his entire life, participating in numerous biathlons and triathlons over the years until he ultimately focused his attention on bicycling. Bob became a passionate cyclist, always striving to be better than he was the ride before.He loved Maine, a place that had his heart since his parents introduced him to the area many years ago. He had been going there for decades but still discovered something new to love every time he visited. Bob enjoyed riding his bike along the coast or getting lost in the surrounding forests.He always had multiple projects going at the same time and always saw each and every one of them to completion, down to the most minor of details. Everyone that knew Bob knows that he was reliable, knowledgeable, calm under pressure, caring, and funny. He loved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, homemade sweet iced tea, Mazda Miatas (and cars in general), Led Zeppelin, and working in his home weld shop. Bob will be remembered for his warm smile, reassuring presence, and infectious laugh.Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Cullen, Bob is survived by his mother, Evelyn Cullen; his wife, Millie (Hernandez) Cullen; his daughters, Jessica Cullen and Amy Grendzinski; his stepdaughters, Beth Funk and Chris Gudaitis; and five grandchildren.