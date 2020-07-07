1/1
Robert Allen "Bob" Cullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Allen Cullen, 64, of Salem, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He worked at Electric Boat in Groton until he discovered his passion for teaching others his trade. He was a beloved welding department head at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester for over 30 years. During his time there, he also taught night school to postgraduates. He was instrumental in building HCTHS's weld shop and made it a place that students looked forward to coming each day. Many students kept in touch with him over the years; one of his greatest joys was to see how successful his students had become in life. He developed the department's reputation into one that was trusted by local businesses that were looking for quality welding and reliable welders.

Bob loved spending time with his family and his Dobermans; he found particular joy in being with his grandchildren, whether he was teasing them, teaching them, or just talking with them. He loved to reminisce with his daughters about their childhood and entertain them with detailed stories from his life. But more importantly he was a constant in their lives, always knowing how to fix anything or giving them the best advice.

Bob was a fitness enthusiast for his entire life, participating in numerous biathlons and triathlons over the years until he ultimately focused his attention on bicycling. Bob became a passionate cyclist, always striving to be better than he was the ride before.

He loved Maine, a place that had his heart since his parents introduced him to the area many years ago. He had been going there for decades but still discovered something new to love every time he visited. Bob enjoyed riding his bike along the coast or getting lost in the surrounding forests.

He always had multiple projects going at the same time and always saw each and every one of them to completion, down to the most minor of details. Everyone that knew Bob knows that he was reliable, knowledgeable, calm under pressure, caring, and funny. He loved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, homemade sweet iced tea, Mazda Miatas (and cars in general), Led Zeppelin, and working in his home weld shop. Bob will be remembered for his warm smile, reassuring presence, and infectious laugh.

Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Cullen, Bob is survived by his mother, Evelyn Cullen; his wife, Millie (Hernandez) Cullen; his daughters, Jessica Cullen and Amy Grendzinski; his stepdaughters, Beth Funk and Chris Gudaitis; and five grandchildren.

Private services have been entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home, Colchester. To share your memories with the family, please visit

www.belmontfh.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider donating to Special Needs Dobermans

www.doberman911.org

in his memory. This group helps Dobermans all over the country.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved