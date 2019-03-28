Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Bechta. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Bechta, 70, formerly of Stafford Springs, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Conway Medical Center, Conway, South Carolina.



He was born June 9, 1948, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph Bechta and Veronica (Cuzytek) Bechta. He graduated from Holyoke High School and attended Holyoke Community College. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Stafford Republican Party and served on several boards and committees. He was employed as an electrician and was the owner of AB Alarms and Surveillance Co.



He is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 45 years; and his son, Adam and his wife, Samantha. He also leaves his grandsons, Tyler, Jake, and Ross. He is also survived by his brother, George of Adams, Massachusetts; and his sister, Vicki of Westfield, Massachusetts.



