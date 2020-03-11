Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Service 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert C. "Swede" Anderson, 78, of Vernon after a sudden illness passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, surrounded by his two sons.



He was the beloved husband of the late Donna Anderson who he was married to for 46 years. He wore his wedding ring to the day he passed and is now reunited with his love. He will be dearly missed by his two sons, Paul Anderson of Oakland, California, and Peter Anderson and his wife, Krystal, of Vernon; and his cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Kourtney, and Luke Anderson. He leaves his sister, Donna Wagner and her husband, Dan, of North Carolina; and his brother, Phil and his wife, Linda Anderson, of Enfield. Robert also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, John Mario, Jeannine, Eric and Jaclyn and Abby.



Robert was born in Hartford on Oct. 9, 1941, the son of the late Carl and Marion Anderson. He grew up in West Hartford where he graduated from Conard High School in 1960. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1962 to 1966 where he was aboard the USS Monrovia out of Norfolk, Virginia. He loved telling stories of his cruises to the Mediterranean and time served during the Bay of Pigs in Cuba. With some encouragement from his dad, Robert pursued plumbing and remained in the business for over 40 years. He worked for O.W.H Jerpe Inc. in West Hartford and then continued onto Eugene Steinberg Co. in Bloomfield, where he retired in 2011. He was a hard worker and go-to guy for anything plumbing-related. He was patriotic, witty, and one of a kind. He loved all kinds of fishing and boating, and spent some of his best days on "Swedes Joy," and Gray's Boatyard in Westerly will never be the same! He loved his years of hunting with his buddy, Mark, and his fishing trips with his brother, Phil. He loved the beach and spending time in Old Lyme and Misquamicut where he created many years of memories with family and friends and loved spending time with his two sons. He recently took up painting and took great pride in his works. He loved spending time at the Maple Grove, Elks, and TKB where he made great friendships throughout the years. He loved watching his grandkids play softball and baseball over the years. Thank you to his special friends, Al and Sue, for all the Saturdays.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, March 13, between 5 and 7 p.m. with a funeral home service at 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In honor of Bob and in true Swede fashion, please dress casual and wear your best flannel if you have them.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



