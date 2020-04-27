Robert C. Zinck, a.k.a. "Scooter Bob," 84, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of the late Sandalee (Cushing) Zinck passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Born March 24, 1936 in Fall River, Massachusetts, son of the late Charles and Charlotte (Baker) Zinck. Bob served with the U.S. Navy. He lived in Framingham, Massachusetts, where he raised his family. He was employed many years at Brookline Liquor Store before retiring. He and Sandalee would move to Suffield after retirement to be closer to family and then he moved to Windsor Locks after Sandalee passed away to live with his daughter. Bob will be greatly missed by his "family" at the Shamrock Café, a place that was near and dear to him.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy O'Neill and her husband, Mark, of Windsor Locks; a son, Robert Zinck and his wife, Iris, of Medford, Massachusetts; a sister, Nancy Olsen and her husband, Elliot, of Needham, Massachusetts; three granddaughters, Amylia O'Neill and her fiancé, Robert Rogers, of Windsor Locks, Colleen Jordan and her husband, Daniel, of West Suffield, Kerri Ralph of Suffield; and two great-grandchildren, Derek and Ryan Jordan.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020