Robert Charland
1935 - 2020
Robert Charland, 85, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Middlesex Healthcare Facility in Middletown of a short illness.

He was born March 1, 1935, in Hartford, the son of Joseph and Antonette (Morin) Charland. He worked for ADT Security Systems for 32 years. He was an accomplished musician. He played the bass guitar, upright base, rhythm guitar, and sang. He played with The Sounds of Bluegrass and The Hopriver String Band. He loved gardening and traveling with his wife of 34 years, Melinda Charland.

He leaves one brother, Raymond Charland of East Hartford, and four sons, Raymond Charland of Somers, Rene Charland of Marlborough, Richard Charland of Middletown, and Robert Charland of Stafford. He also leaves five grandchildren, Shane, Aileen, Raymond, Ryan, and Meghan Charland; and five great-grandchildren.

The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Very sad to learn of Bob’s passing. Thanks for the memories all those years around festival campfire bluegrass picking parties. Rest well.
Kim Lynch Cabral
Friend
