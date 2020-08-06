Robert Charland, 85, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Middlesex Healthcare Facility in Middletown of a short illness.



He was born March 1, 1935, in Hartford, the son of Joseph and Antonette (Morin) Charland. He worked for ADT Security Systems for 32 years. He was an accomplished musician. He played the bass guitar, upright base, rhythm guitar, and sang. He played with The Sounds of Bluegrass and The Hopriver String Band. He loved gardening and traveling with his wife of 34 years, Melinda Charland.



He leaves one brother, Raymond Charland of East Hartford, and four sons, Raymond Charland of Somers, Rene Charland of Marlborough, Richard Charland of Middletown, and Robert Charland of Stafford. He also leaves five grandchildren, Shane, Aileen, Raymond, Ryan, and Meghan Charland; and five great-grandchildren.



The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.





