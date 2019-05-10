Robert "Bob" Charles Young passed away at age 95 as the first day of spring dawned March 20, 2019.
He born in Queens, New York, Sept. 30, 1923. and raised in Great Neck, New York.
A World War II veteran, in 2008 Bob wrote his memoirs of serving from 1942 to 1945 with the 62nd Armored Artillery Battalion.
After getting his Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse, building a log cabin in Anchorage, doing graduate work at McGill, and working for the Mt. Washington Observatory and New Hampshire Fish and Game, Bob, wife Clem, and daughters, Martha, Sara, and Johanna moved to Bolton where he worked for the Connecticut Development Commission and the Windham Regional Planning Agency as director.
A keen gardener and chef, many enjoyed driving by 123 Notch Road when it was in full bloom or sampling his creations at dinner parties.
In 1997, Bob and Clem moved back to New Hampshire where Clem died the same year of Alzheimer's.
Bob was active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes in Tamworth where the memorial service will be held May 19.
