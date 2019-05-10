Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Charles "Bob" Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Charles Young passed away at age 95 as the first day of spring dawned March 20, 2019.



He born in Queens, New York, Sept. 30, 1923. and raised in Great Neck, New York.



A World War II veteran, in 2008 Bob wrote his memoirs of serving from 1942 to 1945 with the 62nd Armored Artillery Battalion.



After getting his Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse, building a log cabin in Anchorage, doing graduate work at McGill, and working for the Mt. Washington Observatory and New Hampshire Fish and Game, Bob, wife Clem, and daughters, Martha, Sara, and Johanna moved to Bolton where he worked for the Connecticut Development Commission and the Windham Regional Planning Agency as director.



A keen gardener and chef, many enjoyed driving by 123 Notch Road when it was in full bloom or sampling his creations at dinner parties.



In 1997, Bob and Clem moved back to New Hampshire where Clem died the same year of Alzheimer's.



Bob was active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes in Tamworth where the memorial service will be held May 19.



Published in Journal Inquirer from May 10 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close