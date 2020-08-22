Robert Christopher Norige, 65, died on Aug. 13, 2020.A lifelong resident of Connecticut, Robert was born in Hartford and grew up in the Wapping section of South Windsor, where he enjoyed playing sports with his large group of friends, play acting as TV characters like James West, and lifting weights and body building at Galucci's Gym. A graduate of South Windsor High School '73, he was well liked and known for his quick wit, funny voices, and goofy faces.Robert became a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan after their back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the late 1960s. Robert earned his Associate in Science - General Studies degree from Manchester Community-Technical College (1994). His primary work was as a skilled tall-structure and specialty roofer, but he also tried his hand at sales, home inspection, bartending, and personal training.Robert leaves his siblings, Kevin H. Norige of South Windsor (wife Donna and children Andrew and Sheryl), Timothy R. Norige of Middletown, and Nancy A. (Noridge) Schultz of Durham (husband, Mark). He was predeceased by his father, Hugo L. Noridge, and mother, Helene L. (Joseph) Norige.Many thanks go out to the staff, therapists, and counselors at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Middletown and the nurses, doctors and social workers at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown for the kind and generous care they took of Robert for alcohol addiction and end-stage liver disease.A graveside service will be held at Wapping Cemetery, 50 Oakland Road, South Windsor on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to support those in need at St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, P.O. Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457 or online atSamsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit