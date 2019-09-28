Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 6:30 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Church Hunt Jr., 94, of Avon and Andover, died Sept. 22, 2019, in Manchester. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Price Hunt.



Born in New York City, son of the late Robert Church Hunt and Doris Eileen Dewar, he spent a number of his early childhood years growing up in the Maine and Connecticut countrysides where he developed a love for the outdoors and nature. He ultimately became an avid fly fisherman, returning to his favorite spot on Tim Pond in Maine every ice-out season, and traveling to other great trout fishing stream locations across the U.S.



After graduating from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan he attended Dartmouth College until midway through his sophomore year when he volunteered for service in the U.S. armed forces, serving for 2½ years. He fought in the Army's 203rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 6th Engineer Special Brigade, on D-Day at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France and then in battles through France and Belgium (including the Battle of the Bulge) Czechoslovakia and Germany. His



After the war he returned to Dartmouth College where he graduated in 1948 with the class of 1946, and then served the college in numerous capacities later in life. Settling in Avon he then attended the University of Connecticut School of Law, receiving his degree in 1953. "Bob" began practicing law in Hartford in 1954, spending many years with the law firm Hoppin, Carey & Powell, and finally retiring from McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter (formerly Pepe & Hazard) in 1998. In 1965 he served on the legal advisory staff of the Connecticut Constitutional Convention. He served as town attorney for 32 years (1965 to 1997) in Avon, a town near and dear to his heart throughout his 65 years as a resident. He also spent over 50 wonderful years enjoying time in the outdoors at his second home in Andover.



His passion for education and civic service was reflected in his numerous commitments including as a founder of the Talcott Mountain Science Center in Avon, serving as chairman, and as a trustee over many years; as a member of the Avon Board of Education from 1959 to 1965; as past chairman of the Avon United fund drive; and as past president of the Farmington Valley Jaycees and the Farmington Valley Babe Ruth League.



He leaves behind three sons and a daughter; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan H. Banfield of Stamford. His devotion and loyalty to his country, family, friends and causes is his lasting legacy.



The family wishes to thank the Arbors of Hop Brook, the devoted aide service of Faith, Care & Companions, and the VNA Vernon Hospice for their compassionate care of our father.



Those wishing to pay respects may call at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home immediately after the calling hours. Burial will be at Townsend Cemetery in Andover at the convenience of the family.



Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The online at







or by mail at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.







Robert Church Hunt Jr., 94, of Avon and Andover, died Sept. 22, 2019, in Manchester. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Price Hunt.Born in New York City, son of the late Robert Church Hunt and Doris Eileen Dewar, he spent a number of his early childhood years growing up in the Maine and Connecticut countrysides where he developed a love for the outdoors and nature. He ultimately became an avid fly fisherman, returning to his favorite spot on Tim Pond in Maine every ice-out season, and traveling to other great trout fishing stream locations across the U.S.After graduating from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan he attended Dartmouth College until midway through his sophomore year when he volunteered for service in the U.S. armed forces, serving for 2½ years. He fought in the Army's 203rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 6th Engineer Special Brigade, on D-Day at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France and then in battles through France and Belgium (including the Battle of the Bulge) Czechoslovakia and Germany. His World War II service, during which he received a number of honors, ended with the 203rd at HQ Company of the 1128th Engineer Group, First Army HQ. He was a proud and active life-member of the VFW Post 3272 in Avon and served as Post Advocate and Historian for much of his time as a member. In November 2010 he was inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.After the war he returned to Dartmouth College where he graduated in 1948 with the class of 1946, and then served the college in numerous capacities later in life. Settling in Avon he then attended the University of Connecticut School of Law, receiving his degree in 1953. "Bob" began practicing law in Hartford in 1954, spending many years with the law firm Hoppin, Carey & Powell, and finally retiring from McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter (formerly Pepe & Hazard) in 1998. In 1965 he served on the legal advisory staff of the Connecticut Constitutional Convention. He served as town attorney for 32 years (1965 to 1997) in Avon, a town near and dear to his heart throughout his 65 years as a resident. He also spent over 50 wonderful years enjoying time in the outdoors at his second home in Andover.His passion for education and civic service was reflected in his numerous commitments including as a founder of the Talcott Mountain Science Center in Avon, serving as chairman, and as a trustee over many years; as a member of the Avon Board of Education from 1959 to 1965; as past chairman of the Avon United fund drive; and as past president of the Farmington Valley Jaycees and the Farmington Valley Babe Ruth League.He leaves behind three sons and a daughter; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan H. Banfield of Stamford. His devotion and loyalty to his country, family, friends and causes is his lasting legacy.The family wishes to thank the Arbors of Hop Brook, the devoted aide service of Faith, Care & Companions, and the VNA Vernon Hospice for their compassionate care of our father.Those wishing to pay respects may call at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home immediately after the calling hours. Burial will be at Townsend Cemetery in Andover at the convenience of the family.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The online ator by mail at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.