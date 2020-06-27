Robert "Bob" Cummings
Robert "Bob" Cummings, 91, passed away June 25 after a brief illness. A native of Enfield, Bob leaves his wife of 65 years, Helen (O'Brien), whom he met in high school. He was the son of Enfield-native Clarence and Rose (Piaggi) of Windsor Locks.

After earning a degree in engineering from Lowell Technical College (now part of UMass), Bob served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Following military service, his engineering career began at Pratt & Whitney and soon moved to the Monsanto Co., where he had an extensive and successful career, including many years at the Indian Orchard, Mass. plant. He retired from corporate headquarters in St. Louis as a Director of Manufacturing for the company's Safelex line.

Commitment to family and a generous spirit were hallmarks of Bob's life. He was coach of several youth hockey teams and many hours and miles were spent in search of ice time. Upon returning to Enfield in retirement, Bob's goodness and support continued, both to a growing number of grandchildren and older extended family members. A much-anticipated highlight was an annual spring dinner at The Fort restaurant in Springfield for many generations of family.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by children Robert Jr. (Kathryn), grandchildren Megan and Timothy, and great grandson Owen; Thomas (Patti) and grandchildren James and Grace; Joseph (Nancy) and grandchildren Katie, Joe, and Jenny; Martha (Rick) and grandson, Scott; Mary (Joe) and grandchildren, Maureen, Erin, Michael, and William; and Ann (Jimmy). He is also survived by brothers William and Charles and sisters-in-law Mary O'Brien and Mildred O'Brien.

Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325 - www.stjo.org/meals. Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
