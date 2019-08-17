Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Daniel Kelly Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Daniel Kelly Jr. of South Windsor, husband of 46 years to Carolyn Berner Kelly, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 9, 2019.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Casey Olsson and her husband, Jeremy; his son, Christopher Kelly and his wife, Jessica; his grandsons, Dylan and Stellan Olsson; and his granddogs, Harper and Jack. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Frances Kelly; and his two brothers, Michael and Kevin Kelly. He also leaves behind his dearest and lifelong friends, Al Veniscofsky, John Dowd, Peter Anderson, and Richard Pilius.



Bob graduated from East Hartford High School and attended Central Connecticut State University where he was a charter member of the Rho Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was a member of the Greater Hartford Jaycees and chaired numerous committees for the Greater Hartford Open where his fondest memories were being part of the Brothers Dirt. He served as president of the Greater Hartford Jaycees Foundation and took great pride in having chaired the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership seminar.



Those who knew Bob knew his favorite things were spending time with his family, traveling (especially out west), and barking at the moon with the Three Amigos and their wives, sitting in his favorite spot in his garage either having "therapy sessions" with his buddies, watching the Yankees, observing the birds at the bird feeder he kept constantly filled, greeting neighbors who walked by, or playing his music loud enough for all the neighborhood to hear.



Bob worked as Chief Operating Officer for D'Arcy Saw of Suffield. He was a dedicated employee, a generous neighbor, loyal friend, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.



To honor his memory and in keeping with who he was there will be no calling hours.



A celebration of his life will be arranged at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Audubon Society at



www.action.audubon.org



or to The Hugh O'Brien Leadership Foundation at



www.hoby.org







