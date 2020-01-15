Robert E. Bernd (1943 - 2020)
Obituary
Robert E. Bernd, 76, entered into eternal life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Bob was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 13, 1943. He was the son of the late Robert P. and Fannie Magdalene (Michenfelder) Bernd. Bob was an Enfield resident for over 30 years. He was formerly employed by Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks for over 25 years and later employed by the state of Connecticut Department of Corrections as a chaplain, retiring in 2016. He served his country proudly with the United States Navy. Bob was ordained as a deacon in 1994 and served at St. Martha Church for 25 years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Judith A. (Abbott) Bernd in 2002. He is survived by his companion of 14 years, Arlene Dubord; three grandsons, Collin, Connor and Declan; and survived by Nichole and Tina. He also leaves two nieces, Norma and Roberta; and was predeceased by a sister, Patricia.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield. The burial will follow with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT 06082.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020
