Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert E. Blass, 64, of Andover and formerly of East Hartford, Marlborough, and Manchester, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with his beloved children by his side.



He was born in Hartford, Feb. 26, 1954, the son of the late Carl E. Blass and Klara (Enders) Blass. Bobby grew up in East Hartford, graduating from East Hartford High School in 1972. He was part of their state championship baseball team, co-captain of the basketball team and in subsequent years was very active in local softball and basketball leagues. Bob also attended UConn. He was a local business owner who loved fishing, the New York Yankees, UConn men's basketball, the Green Bay Packers, classic rock, and most of all spending time with his family.



He was a devoted and loving father to Jennifer and Brian Blass; brother and brother-in-law to Linda and Merrill Myers, Pamela Blass, and Monica and Todd Lessard. He also leaves to mourn his loss his nieces, Kristin Grote Hayes (Matthew) and Courtney Lessard; and nephew, Jeffrey Grote (Tracey); as well as great-nieces, Taylor Hayes, and Emily and Samantha Grote; great-nephews, Benjamin and Griffin Hayes; cousins in Germany, Werner and Jutta Enders, and Martina Heller; his former wife, Diane Blass; and many lifelong friends. Bob was the best brother, father, son, and uncle any of us had, always thinking of the rest of us instead of himself; a loving, generous, and thoughtful person to the end.



His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital, the Liver Transplant team, including Gina, Andrew and all the staff on CB3, Sonia on CB5 and Bob, Laura, and Maddie in the ICU (truly 4 Angels).



Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. There will be a brief memorial service at 6:45 p.m.



Funeral will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Dog Star Rescue, 12 Tobey Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002, or the Manchester Land Conservation Trust, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



For online condolences visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Robert E. Blass, 64, of Andover and formerly of East Hartford, Marlborough, and Manchester, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with his beloved children by his side.He was born in Hartford, Feb. 26, 1954, the son of the late Carl E. Blass and Klara (Enders) Blass. Bobby grew up in East Hartford, graduating from East Hartford High School in 1972. He was part of their state championship baseball team, co-captain of the basketball team and in subsequent years was very active in local softball and basketball leagues. Bob also attended UConn. He was a local business owner who loved fishing, the New York Yankees, UConn men's basketball, the Green Bay Packers, classic rock, and most of all spending time with his family.He was a devoted and loving father to Jennifer and Brian Blass; brother and brother-in-law to Linda and Merrill Myers, Pamela Blass, and Monica and Todd Lessard. He also leaves to mourn his loss his nieces, Kristin Grote Hayes (Matthew) and Courtney Lessard; and nephew, Jeffrey Grote (Tracey); as well as great-nieces, Taylor Hayes, and Emily and Samantha Grote; great-nephews, Benjamin and Griffin Hayes; cousins in Germany, Werner and Jutta Enders, and Martina Heller; his former wife, Diane Blass; and many lifelong friends. Bob was the best brother, father, son, and uncle any of us had, always thinking of the rest of us instead of himself; a loving, generous, and thoughtful person to the end.His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital, the Liver Transplant team, including Gina, Andrew and all the staff on CB3, Sonia on CB5 and Bob, Laura, and Maddie in the ICU (truly 4 Angels).Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. There will be a brief memorial service at 6:45 p.m.Funeral will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Dog Star Rescue, 12 Tobey Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002, or the Manchester Land Conservation Trust, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.For online condolences visit Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close