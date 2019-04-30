Guest Book View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM All Saints Church 25 School St. Somers , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Cournoyer, 80, of Somers, passed away April 28, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center, Stafford Springs.



He was born in Webster, Massachusetts, son of the late Emile and Josephine (DeFeo) Cournoyer. Bob's professional career began at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford. He then spent 38 years progressing through the ranks at Charles C. Lewis Steel Co., many of those years serving as the president/CEO. He was a member of the Steel Service Center Institute (SSCI) for many years. Bob was actively involved in the Somers community. He served in the Lions Club, as a Little League coach, was a Boy Scoutmaster, and was involved in many other community initiatives. He resided with his family in Somers for 55 years.



Bob was a wonderful, funny, caring, and honorable man who always put his family first. He had a great smile and an uncanny ability to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. He will be missed tremendously, but those that remain will have wonderful memories of his love and dedication to all of the people that he cared for so dearly. Bob throughout his life loved being surrounded by family and friends. He was happiest when his house was full with all of those that he loved. He developed many great friendships over the years during his cherished time at Sun Valley Resort. He always encouraged everyone that passed by to stop for a visit. One of Bob's annual highlights was an accumulation of four generations of family and friends that had gathered during summer vacation for over 50 years on Cape Cod.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara (Brink) Cournoyer; three children and their spouses, Anthony and Robin Cournoyer of Ellington, Jeffrey and Shannon Cournoyer of Somers, and Anne Cournoyer and Michael Accorsi of Somers; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Alex, Nathan, Kate, Megan, Madeline, Natalia, Harrison, and William; two siblings, Greg Cournoyer and his wife, Rose, of Delaware, and Debbie Hillebrecht and her husband, Brian, of Stafford Springs; Keith and Christine Hillebrecht and their children, Joshua and Abby; as well as several nieces and nephews.



His funeral will be held Thursday, May 2, with a procession forming by 9 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers.



Calling hours are Wednesday, May 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.











