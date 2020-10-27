DunphyRobert E. Dunphy, 79, died unexpectedly at home Friday evening.Bob was the son of Edward J. Dunphy and Gladys Wilcutt of Northampton, Massachusetts. He had lived in Manchester since 1966. Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his two sons, Brian and Michael; and five grandchildren who loved him dearly, Joshua, Jeremiah, Tess, Talia, and Brynn.Bob enjoyed his many hobbies, the world travels he and Ruth Ann went on, being on Cape Cod, and his volunteer work.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester. Due to the current pandemic a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit