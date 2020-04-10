Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Friedrich Sr., 95, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care Center.



He was born in Hartford, son of the late Herbert H. and Ursula (Achatz) Friedrich. Bob was the owner/operator of Friedrich's Jewelry Store, opening in 1947, where he worked side by side with his wife, Lillian. He was a member of the Stafford Springs Congregational Church, and Wolcott Lodge No. 60 AF & AM of Stafford. Bob enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling, going on cruises, and being at his home in Cape Cod.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lillian (Narkon) Friedrich; two children, Brenda Friedrich (and her late significant other, Wayne Senecal) and Robert E. Friedrich Jr. and his wife, Laura; two grandsons, Russell and Matthew Friedrich; and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, and Ava. He was predeceased by his identical twin brother, Herbert Friedrich; and sister, Dorothy Hublard.



Services with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville, will be held at a later date.



The family wishes to thank Bob's caretakers, Kathie Hartley and the staff at Evergreen Health Care Center, for all of their service and attention over the past few years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







Robert E. Friedrich Sr., 95, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care Center.He was born in Hartford, son of the late Herbert H. and Ursula (Achatz) Friedrich. Bob was the owner/operator of Friedrich's Jewelry Store, opening in 1947, where he worked side by side with his wife, Lillian. He was a member of the Stafford Springs Congregational Church, and Wolcott Lodge No. 60 AF & AM of Stafford. Bob enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling, going on cruises, and being at his home in Cape Cod.Bob is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lillian (Narkon) Friedrich; two children, Brenda Friedrich (and her late significant other, Wayne Senecal) and Robert E. Friedrich Jr. and his wife, Laura; two grandsons, Russell and Matthew Friedrich; and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, and Ava. He was predeceased by his identical twin brother, Herbert Friedrich; and sister, Dorothy Hublard.Services with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville, will be held at a later date.The family wishes to thank Bob's caretakers, Kathie Hartley and the staff at Evergreen Health Care Center, for all of their service and attention over the past few years.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.