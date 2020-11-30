1/1
Robert E. Hunt
Robert E. Hunt, 78, of Enfield, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Hartford, to the late Charles and Lena Hunt. He loved to work on his small equipment and play horseshoes. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, NASCAR racing and the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his longtime partner Barbara Doyle of Enfield; his children, Robert E. Hunt II and his wife, Susan of Enfield, Darcy Hunt and her wife, Kelly of Clearwater, Florida and Tina Hunt of Lake Wales, Florida; grandchildren, Joshua, Katie and Bobby; many great-grandchildren; siblings Tommy and Beverly; and his beloved dog Rosie. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife Alice Hunt and his son James Hunt.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Springdale Cemetery in East Windsor (Please meet at the cemetery). Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
