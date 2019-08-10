Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Lee. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Bob's family meant the world to him and it was evident through his loving support, kind words, and quick wit. Bob and Nancy were married for 60 years. They met at an early age, living down the street from one another and were lifelong friends and a loving couple ever since.



In addition to his wife, Nancy (Bourque) Lee, Bob is survived by six daughters, Robin Mayo and her husband, Mike of Enfield, Laurie Roberts of Windsor Locks, Mary Ellen Jordon and her husband, Bill of Suffield, Brenda Kaselouskas and her husband, John of Enfield, Katie Collazo and Sal Dalfonso of Tolland, and Tricia Dow and her husband, Andrew of Enfield; grandchildren, Michael and Seth Conway, Neil Roberts, Kristin Hargreaves, Jessica and Nicholas Jordon, Erica, Kaitlyn, and Kevin Kaselouskas, Rob and Erin Dow and Kara, Benjamin and Alyssa Collazo; and seven great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace (Hebert) Lee; six brothers, Clayton, Milton, William, Alton, Austin, and Eugene Lee; and three sisters, Hazel Debell, Elizabeth Ridel, and Shirley Neimann. Bob also leaves a special nephew, David Lee of Clinton, who was like a brother to him.



He enjoyed their hunting excursions to the shack in Vermont. Bob lived a good life with many wonderful memories of the "shack" in Vermont where his mother was born and his girls spent many summers, trips to Maine and Florida and camping with his grandchildren were many of his favorite activities.



The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital and especially to the ER nurse Danielle, the 2nd floor staff and Kathy in the ICU. Their kindness and compassion was very comforting and much appreciated.



Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



