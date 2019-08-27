A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Church (now called St. Jeanne Jugon), 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. for Robert E. Lee, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2019.
Bob was the husband of Nancy J. Lee; and father of Robin Mayo, Laurie Roberts, MaryEllen Jordon, Brenda Kaselouskas, Katie Collazo, and Tricia Dow.
The full obituary was previously published on Aug. 10, 2019, listing all other survivors as well as his predeceased family members.
All those wishing to attend are welcome.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019