1/
Robert E. Patten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Patten, 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of over 37 years to Susan (Hildebrand) Patten, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Born in Manchester on Aug. 7, 1959, the son of William Patten Sr. of Vernon, and Marilyn (Meyer) Yedziniak of Willington, Robert was a lifelong resident of Vernon. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1978. Robert was employed at Rockville General Hospital for 27 years. He enjoyed nature, hiking, hunting, fishing, and walking on the beach at Watch Hill at sunset. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, and his parents, he is survived by his children, Jacob Patten and his wife, Jamie, of Ellington, and Mystica Zike and her husband, Jason, of Tolland; his grandchildren, Lucas and Tyler Patten, and Elliott Zike; his siblings, William Patten Jr. of Coventry, Mark Patten of Tolland, Wendy Cullinan of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Dawn Yedziniak of Willington, Donna Yedziniak of San Francisco, California, and Darlene Yedziniak of Tolland; his step-father, John Yedziniak of Willington; and many nieces and nephews. Robert and Susan would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27.

Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his family.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved