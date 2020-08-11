Robert E. Patten, 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of over 37 years to Susan (Hildebrand) Patten, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Born in Manchester on Aug. 7, 1959, the son of William Patten Sr. of Vernon, and Marilyn (Meyer) Yedziniak of Willington, Robert was a lifelong resident of Vernon. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1978. Robert was employed at Rockville General Hospital for 27 years. He enjoyed nature, hiking, hunting, fishing, and walking on the beach at Watch Hill at sunset. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.In addition to his wife, and his parents, he is survived by his children, Jacob Patten and his wife, Jamie, of Ellington, and Mystica Zike and her husband, Jason, of Tolland; his grandchildren, Lucas and Tyler Patten, and Elliott Zike; his siblings, William Patten Jr. of Coventry, Mark Patten of Tolland, Wendy Cullinan of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Dawn Yedziniak of Willington, Donna Yedziniak of San Francisco, California, and Darlene Yedziniak of Tolland; his step-father, John Yedziniak of Willington; and many nieces and nephews. Robert and Susan would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27.Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his family.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit