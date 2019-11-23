Robert E. Samuelson, 101, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Bob was born in Manchester and attended local schools, after which he worked at Cheney Brothers, where he met his loving wife, Mary, and at Pratt & Whitney Research Department. He was a long-time member of South Methodist Church, where he served on the Finance & Building Committees. Bob was also an active member of the Masonic Temple Lodge 73 for 75 years. Bob received many achievement awards in life, including those of the Masonic Temple and the Manchester Community, serving on the Finance Committee, and for the preservation of Center Springs Park, where he was known as the Champion of the Park, aka "Bob's Park."
Robert is predeceased by his wife, Mary, and son Robert M. Samuelson. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Molava, and her husband, Paul, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, as well as his nieces and their families.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to follow. Burial in East Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019