Robert Eugene Nelson, 89, peacefully went to be with Our Lord on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor. Robert was the loving husband of over 60 years to Florence "Pat" (Root) Nelson.
Born in Monticello, Maine on Jan. 6, 1931, a son of the late Roy F. and Elizabeth (Folsom) Nelson, he had been a resident of the Ellington/Vernon area for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a heavy equipment operator with the Teamsters Local 559 of East Hartford. Robert took great pride in working outside in his yard. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn sports, and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Along with his beloved wife Pat of Vernon, Robert is survived by two sons, Rev. Robert M. Fredrickson and his wife, Kathaleen, of Charlton, Massachusetts, Mark L. Nelson and his wife, Elaine, of Enfield; two daughters, Linnea Morrow and her husband, Larry, of West Suffield, Lynn Stavens and her husband, Joel, of Tolland; a sister, Ruth Woodman and her husband, Fred, of Presque Isle, Maine; eight cherished grandchildren; eight adored great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral service will be by invitation only. There are no calling hours.
A public graveside service with military honors will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, (Section 21C), Bloomfield. Everyone who attends is asked to please wear a proper face covering and adhere to the state regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
Robert's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Kimberly Hall North for their professionalism, care, love, and compassion given to Robert and his family the past four years.
