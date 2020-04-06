Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Blanchard. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. Blanchard, 74, of Manchester, and beloved husband of Peggy Gregan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Middlesex Memorial Hospital.



He was born on June 9, 1945, in Manchester, to the late Francis and Jacqueline (Lathrop) Blanchard and resided in Manchester for most of his life. He was a prominent member of the Manchester Real Estate Community and was owner of ERA Blanchard & Rossetto, Inc. before retiring in late 2015, and was a proud member of the ERA Franchise for 43 years. Bob had been a realtor for 50-plus years. He also held the prestigious CCIM designation for Commercial Real Estate, which he was very proud to have achieved. He was a 1963 graduate of Manchester High School and member of the football team and very active in the reunion committee. After high school, he joined the National Guard and went to school in New York City. Bob loved all things Manchester and was featured throughout his life on the front page of the Manchester Herald newspaper, from his football days to his time as a realtor. During the 1970s, he served as an elected Justice of the Peace and married many folks right in his office. His passion was bass fishing and he was a founding member of the Manchester Bass Master Club. Bob particularly loved fishing the Sebago area of Maine, which he visited annually for over 40 years. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club, active in the Tri County Alliance of Realtors (Manchester Board of Realtors) of which in the '70s he served as Board President, and served on the executive board much of his career. He served faithfully on the design committee for the JC Penney building, and he could be found at Fani's Kitchen on Main Street most mornings with other local business leaders. His impact and leadership went well beyond family and will be sorely missed by so many in the Manchester community. His generosity with his time was legendary, as he mentored and counseled hundreds of successful realtors, thousands of young homeowners, and many businessmen, all who walked through the door on the corner of West Center and Mckee Street. From all of us, Bob, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gregan; his son, Steven R. Blanchard and his wife, Julie, of Coventry; four grandchildren, Emily Mackenzie and her husband, Graeme, of Glastonbury, Steven R. Blanchard Jr. of Coventry, Anne Blanchard of Andover, and Ethan Blanchard of Coventry; two stepsons, Christopher Gregan and his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Olivia, of Acton, Massachusetts, and Eric Gregan and his wife, Heather, and grandson, Cole, of Coventry; his sister, Mary Ellen Wilcox and her husband, David, of Manchester and their two daughters, Kristin and Sarah.



Funeral services will be private, but a celebration of his life will be held when possible.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Robert F. Blanchard, 74, of Manchester, and beloved husband of Peggy Gregan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Middlesex Memorial Hospital.He was born on June 9, 1945, in Manchester, to the late Francis and Jacqueline (Lathrop) Blanchard and resided in Manchester for most of his life. He was a prominent member of the Manchester Real Estate Community and was owner of ERA Blanchard & Rossetto, Inc. before retiring in late 2015, and was a proud member of the ERA Franchise for 43 years. Bob had been a realtor for 50-plus years. He also held the prestigious CCIM designation for Commercial Real Estate, which he was very proud to have achieved. He was a 1963 graduate of Manchester High School and member of the football team and very active in the reunion committee. After high school, he joined the National Guard and went to school in New York City. Bob loved all things Manchester and was featured throughout his life on the front page of the Manchester Herald newspaper, from his football days to his time as a realtor. During the 1970s, he served as an elected Justice of the Peace and married many folks right in his office. His passion was bass fishing and he was a founding member of the Manchester Bass Master Club. Bob particularly loved fishing the Sebago area of Maine, which he visited annually for over 40 years. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club, active in the Tri County Alliance of Realtors (Manchester Board of Realtors) of which in the '70s he served as Board President, and served on the executive board much of his career. He served faithfully on the design committee for the JC Penney building, and he could be found at Fani's Kitchen on Main Street most mornings with other local business leaders. His impact and leadership went well beyond family and will be sorely missed by so many in the Manchester community. His generosity with his time was legendary, as he mentored and counseled hundreds of successful realtors, thousands of young homeowners, and many businessmen, all who walked through the door on the corner of West Center and Mckee Street. From all of us, Bob, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gregan; his son, Steven R. Blanchard and his wife, Julie, of Coventry; four grandchildren, Emily Mackenzie and her husband, Graeme, of Glastonbury, Steven R. Blanchard Jr. of Coventry, Anne Blanchard of Andover, and Ethan Blanchard of Coventry; two stepsons, Christopher Gregan and his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Olivia, of Acton, Massachusetts, and Eric Gregan and his wife, Heather, and grandson, Cole, of Coventry; his sister, Mary Ellen Wilcox and her husband, David, of Manchester and their two daughters, Kristin and Sarah.Funeral services will be private, but a celebration of his life will be held when possible.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close