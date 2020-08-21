1/
Robert F. Gaffney
1951 - 2020
Robert F. Gaffney died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, his 69th birthday, at Hartford Hospital. He was born on Aug. 19, 1951, to the late Edward and Leucadia (Maximo) Gaffney.

Bob worked in the printing industry for many years, retiring from Data Mail; he married Terry Donihee on Sept. 30, 2000. He enjoyed watching sports and rooted for the N.Y. Yankees or the UConn women.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Terry Gaffney, of Windsor Locks; his stepchildren, Marie Nadeau and Henri Nadeau and his wife, Bernadette, all of Windsor Locks; his sisters, Sharon Brown of Colorado and Eileen Cabral of Maine; and grandchildren Kalob, Connor, Nathan, and Andrew. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Diane Candelmo.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, masks are required during the walk-through visitation to be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 South Main St., Colchester. There are no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
