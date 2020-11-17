Robert F. "Bob" "Papa" Marotto, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 52 years of Joyce (Morphew) Marotto passed away suddenly on Nov. 15.
Bob was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Frank and Mildred (DeTata) Marotto. He grew up in Rhode Island and moved to Connecticut 41 years ago. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Bob was an Engineer, retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a 20-year member of the Mt. Carmel-St. Cristina Society and a parishioner of St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor.
In addition to his beloved wife Joyce; he leaves his daughter, Diane Lajoie and her husband, Joe of East Windsor, his twin sons, Peter Marotto and his wife, Jen Richard and Paul Marotto and his wife, Donna all of South Windsor; "Papa's" two loving grandsons, Nathan and Luke Marotto both of South Windsor, he was "Grandpa" to Max and Jack Korman both of Glastonbury; his brother Ray Marotto and his wife, Camie of Cranston, Rhode Island; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, in South Windsor. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Center Cemetery, South Windsor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches for the benefit of the Food Pantry or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To leave an online condolence please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com