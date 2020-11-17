1/1
Robert F. "Bob Papa" Marotto
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. "Bob" "Papa" Marotto, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 52 years of Joyce (Morphew) Marotto passed away suddenly on Nov. 15.

Bob was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Frank and Mildred (DeTata) Marotto. He grew up in Rhode Island and moved to Connecticut 41 years ago. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Bob was an Engineer, retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a 20-year member of the Mt. Carmel-St. Cristina Society and a parishioner of St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor.

In addition to his beloved wife Joyce; he leaves his daughter, Diane Lajoie and her husband, Joe of East Windsor, his twin sons, Peter Marotto and his wife, Jen Richard and Paul Marotto and his wife, Donna all of South Windsor; "Papa's" two loving grandsons, Nathan and Luke Marotto both of South Windsor, he was "Grandpa" to Max and Jack Korman both of Glastonbury; his brother Ray Marotto and his wife, Camie of Cranston, Rhode Island; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, in South Windsor. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Center Cemetery, South Windsor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches for the benefit of the Food Pantry or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave an online condolence please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved