Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Peters. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Service 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. Peters, 78, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, formerly of Somers, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019.



He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Robert E. Peters and Mary (Rust) Peters. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Stone) Peters; daughters Dawn and her husband, Paul Tyler, of Somers, and Stacey Peters and her partner, Dirk Querter, of Greensboro, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, and Jacob Tyler of Somers and Ethan, Niko, and Max Querter of Greensboro, North Carolina; and brothers Bob and Jean of Trumbull, Tom and Trish of Grantham, New Hampshire, and Charles and Beverly of Sebastian, Florida. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Peters.



Bob graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1959 and received his bachelor's degree from Boston University, his MBA from Rensselaer, and his juris doctorate from UConn Law. He was a partner in the law firm of Devlin, Peters & Tarpey LLC of Somers. He served on the Board of Education in Somers and was a past president of the Somers Rotary Club. He also enjoyed many wonderful years with the Rotary members and families and loved serving his community. Bob was devoted to his family, his job, and his clients. He had a great sense of humor, loved people and enjoyed helping them. He was a true gentleman and a kind, gentle soul. He loved his role as "Papa" and proudly supported all of his grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at East Village Place in East Longmeadow for their excellent and loving care.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 50 Parker St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







Robert F. Peters, 78, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, formerly of Somers, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019.He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Robert E. Peters and Mary (Rust) Peters. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Stone) Peters; daughters Dawn and her husband, Paul Tyler, of Somers, and Stacey Peters and her partner, Dirk Querter, of Greensboro, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, and Jacob Tyler of Somers and Ethan, Niko, and Max Querter of Greensboro, North Carolina; and brothers Bob and Jean of Trumbull, Tom and Trish of Grantham, New Hampshire, and Charles and Beverly of Sebastian, Florida. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Peters.Bob graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1959 and received his bachelor's degree from Boston University, his MBA from Rensselaer, and his juris doctorate from UConn Law. He was a partner in the law firm of Devlin, Peters & Tarpey LLC of Somers. He served on the Board of Education in Somers and was a past president of the Somers Rotary Club. He also enjoyed many wonderful years with the Rotary members and families and loved serving his community. Bob was devoted to his family, his job, and his clients. He had a great sense of humor, loved people and enjoyed helping them. He was a true gentleman and a kind, gentle soul. He loved his role as "Papa" and proudly supported all of his grandchildren.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at East Village Place in East Longmeadow for their excellent and loving care.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 50 Parker St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.