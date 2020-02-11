Robert Francis Carlson, 83, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Robert "Sgt. Bob" was born in New York, New York, on July 30, 1936, to the late Harold Francis Carlson and Helen Efstathiou Carlson. Sgt. Bob was married to Joyce Ann Begin Carlson for 46 years. Sgt. Bob, a Vietnam veteran, honorably served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired achieving the rank of MSgt.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Begin Carlson; two daughters, Anna Elaine Murphy and her husband, Robert, of New Hartford, and Robin Carlson Hanjack of Enfield; three sons, Robert Harold Carlson of Torrington, Harold "Sonny" Carlson and his wife, Kristy, of Lake Jackson, Texas, MSgt. (Ret.) Michael Robert Carlson of Wappingers Falls, New York; nine grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Stephanie, Marijo, Michaela, Bobbi Marissa, Robert "RJ", Camaryn, Madeleine; three great-grandchildren, Kayleen, Kayden, Hayden; and four sisters, Francine Doyle, Dorothy Owens, Charlotte Rivers, and Jill Van Ness. Also preceded in death by two brothers, George Roger and Eugene Raymond.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made online to Vietnam Veterans of America.
https://vva.org/
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at
www.jonesfh.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020