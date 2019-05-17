Robert G. "Bob" Heim, Sr., 76, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of 53 years to Aurora (Lefemine) Heim passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.
Bob was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Hartford, the son of the late George and Helen (Kantz) Heim. He proudly served in the Connecticut Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Bob was a master electrician and owned/operated Robert G. Heim, Co. for many years. He was a former member of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department. Bob was an avid fan of UConn women's basketball. He enjoyed bass fishing, traveling to the islands with Aurora, and sitting by the pool, but he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a son, Rob Heim of Windsor Locks; two grandchildren, Zachary and Lacey Heim of Windsor Locks; his sister, Carol Copp and her husband, Ronald, of Ocala, Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Norcross and her husband, Richard, of Broad Brook; a brother-in-law, Ralph Lefemine and his wife, Nancy, of Windsor Locks; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was predeceased by a brother, Richard Heim.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
A funeral procession will gather on Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
