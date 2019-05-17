Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. "Bob" Heim Sr.. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert G. "Bob" Heim, Sr., 76, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of 53 years to Aurora (Lefemine) Heim passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.



Bob was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Hartford, the son of the late George and Helen (Kantz) Heim. He proudly served in the Connecticut Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Bob was a master electrician and owned/operated Robert G. Heim, Co. for many years. He was a former member of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department. Bob was an avid fan of UConn women's basketball. He enjoyed bass fishing, traveling to the islands with Aurora, and sitting by the pool, but he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a son, Rob Heim of Windsor Locks; two grandchildren, Zachary and Lacey Heim of Windsor Locks; his sister, Carol Copp and her husband, Ronald, of Ocala, Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Norcross and her husband, Richard, of Broad Brook; a brother-in-law, Ralph Lefemine and his wife, Nancy, of Windsor Locks; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was predeceased by a brother, Richard Heim.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral procession will gather on Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Robert G. "Bob" Heim, Sr., 76, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of 53 years to Aurora (Lefemine) Heim passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.Bob was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Hartford, the son of the late George and Helen (Kantz) Heim. He proudly served in the Connecticut Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Bob was a master electrician and owned/operated Robert G. Heim, Co. for many years. He was a former member of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department. Bob was an avid fan of UConn women's basketball. He enjoyed bass fishing, traveling to the islands with Aurora, and sitting by the pool, but he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a son, Rob Heim of Windsor Locks; two grandchildren, Zachary and Lacey Heim of Windsor Locks; his sister, Carol Copp and her husband, Ronald, of Ocala, Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Norcross and her husband, Richard, of Broad Brook; a brother-in-law, Ralph Lefemine and his wife, Nancy, of Windsor Locks; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was predeceased by a brother, Richard Heim.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.A funeral procession will gather on Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the .For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 17 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.