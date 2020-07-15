1/
Robert G. Lussier
Robert G. Lussier, 92, of Somers, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Son of the late Horace and Eleanor Lussier, he was born in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Air Force during the Korean War. Robert was a private attorney. He was a faith-filled Catholic and a daily communicant.

Robert is survived by his twin brother, Judge Edward Lussier of Boca Raton, Florida. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Sullivan. He was a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Robert on Friday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St Michael's Church, East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery.

Attendees will be required to adhere to social distancing and wear face masks for all services.

Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
