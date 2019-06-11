Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Hubbard III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Hubbard III, 80, of Vernon, loving husband of the late Sandra (Seymour) Hubbard, passed away at home surrounded by his family Saturday, June 8, 2019.



He was born July 27, 1938, in Hartford, one of five children of the late Robert Jr. and Myrtle (Moors) Hubbard. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country from 1955 to 1959. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a pressman with the former Manchester Evening Herald. Bob was a member of Friendship Lodge 145 A.F. & A.M.



He is survived by his two children, Robert H. Hubbard IV, and Christine (Hubbard) McCarthy and her husband, Thomas McCarthy, all of Vernon; his granddaughter, Robin Hubbard and her fiancé, Cricket, also of Vernon; his brother, Donald Moors Hubbard and his wife, Regina, of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Rita Hadden of Mansfield; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, David; and his two sisters, Sandy Lindsey and Sharon D'Alessandro.



Bob's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mark, the van driver from the Hockanum Valley Community Council, and all the staff at the DeVita Dialysis Center for their assistance and care over the years.



Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.



All are welcome to join the family for a graveside service with military honors Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in Section K2 Westminster of East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to the DeVita Dialysis Center or to the Hockanum Valley Community Council Transportation.



