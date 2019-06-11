Robert H. Hubbard III

Guest Book
  • "With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning."
    - Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
Service Information
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT
06040
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Section K2 Westminster of East Cemetery
220 East Center St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert H. Hubbard III, 80, of Vernon, loving husband of the late Sandra (Seymour) Hubbard, passed away at home surrounded by his family Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born July 27, 1938, in Hartford, one of five children of the late Robert Jr. and Myrtle (Moors) Hubbard. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country from 1955 to 1959. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a pressman with the former Manchester Evening Herald. Bob was a member of Friendship Lodge 145 A.F. & A.M.

He is survived by his two children, Robert H. Hubbard IV, and Christine (Hubbard) McCarthy and her husband, Thomas McCarthy, all of Vernon; his granddaughter, Robin Hubbard and her fiancé, Cricket, also of Vernon; his brother, Donald Moors Hubbard and his wife, Regina, of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Rita Hadden of Mansfield; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, David; and his two sisters, Sandy Lindsey and Sharon D'Alessandro.

Bob's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mark, the van driver from the Hockanum Valley Community Council, and all the staff at the DeVita Dialysis Center for their assistance and care over the years.

Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All are welcome to join the family for a graveside service with military honors Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in Section K2 Westminster of East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DeVita Dialysis Center or to the Hockanum Valley Community Council Transportation.

To leave an online condolence please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.