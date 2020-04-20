Robert Hatch
On April 9, we said goodbye to our wonderful father and lifelong friend. Dad lived a full and successful life, fraught with experiences and the joys of family.
He was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1933, and later moved with his parents, Harold and Lillian, to Belgrade, Maine, where he attended high school. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts on the GI Bill after serving during the Korean War. He married his wife, Carol, in 1958. His career included nearly 30 years as an engineer and marketing executive with Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks. He traveled the world, saw many far away places, and always appreciated the richness of life. He spent his final 45 years in South Windsor on a scenic horse property that he shared with his daughter, Kimberly, and her family. Dad shared constantly and meaningfully in the lives of his children, Curt, Kimberly, and Kristen, and his three grandchildren Rob, Kelsey, and Stephen. He leaves a tremendous hole in all our hearts and we'll miss him so much. But we are comforted in our sorrow by the knowledge that his life was filled with richness and meaning and we were so fortunate to have had him in our lives for so long. Dad, we will cherish the memory of your wit, your intellect, but most of all your constant love and support. No children ever had a better father. Thank you so much for everything! We love you.
And a special thanks to Fionualla, who provided Dad with devoted care and companionship during the final years of his journey.
Due to the current health pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020