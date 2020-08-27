Robert Hopkins "Bob" Stoughton Sr., 86, of Homestead, Florida, formerly of West Suffield, passed away at home on July 25.He was born Jan. 16, 1934, son of the late Oliver Stoughton and Dorothy (Hopkins) Stoughton and lived in West Suffield until 1977 when he and his family moved to Homestead. While living in West Suffield, he worked on the family farm, drove trucks for Fleming Trucking, managed the Suffield landfill, was a volunteer fireman and the town dog warden. After his move to Florida, Bob worked as foreman for Rutzke Farms, operated a bait and tackle shop, and spent a number of years working alongside his friend Tracey at the Arsenal Gun Shop.He is survived by his son, Robert H. Stoughton and his wife, Theresa, of West Suffield; son Richard Stoughton of Sanford, North Carolina; and his daughter, Lori DeFrances and her husband, Guy, of Windsor; his grandchildren, Kelly Flynn and her husband, Ross Bowman, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Gillian Flynn of Enfield; and also by his loving wife, Alvah Stoughton of Homestead; and her children, Cathy Cleveland and her husband, Doug, of Lake Oak, Florida; Janet Jainarain and her husband, Charles, of Longwood, Florida; and David Leis and his wife, Dori, of Miami, Florida. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Stoughton and wife Susan of Etna, Maine; and his sister, Sharon Ledbetter and her husband, Jim, of Columbia; and by his many friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all who knew him.A calling hour will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a memorial service to follow immediately at 10:30 a.m., at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North, Suffield, followed by burial at the Over the Mountain Burying Ground, Phelps Road, West Suffield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Copper Hill United Methodist Church, East Granby, CT.The memorial service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following linkTo leave an online condolence, please visit