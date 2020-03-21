Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Guliano Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. Guliano Sr. "Bob," 75, of Manchester, beloved husband of Carol (Kacinski) Guliano, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home, which was a total shock to all.



He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Cosmo Guliano and Ruth (Mockler) Guliano. Bob graduated from Manchester High School in 1962, received an associate's degree from Manchester Community College, graduated with the 108th class of the FBI National Academy, and retired from the Manchester Police Department in January of 1999 after more than 30 years. He was also a six-year veteran of the United States



Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Rob Guliano, and his wife, Rachel; Debbie Foran and her husband, Jeff; and Mike Guliano and his wife, Melissa. He leaves behind seven loving grandchildren, Walker and Anthony Guliano, Justin, Jocelyn, and Jianna Foran, and Braden and Cameron Guliano. Bob was predeceased by his best friend and brother, Barry Guliano. He also leaves behind his sister in law, Denise, and his two special nieces, Jennifer Guliano and Michelle (Guliano) and her husband, Jim Riley.



Memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Bob Guliano" to the National Humane Society or the .



Due to the current national health crisis, the graveside service will be private, however family and loved ones can attend remotely at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Please use the following link to remotely attend the service for Robert J. Guliano Sr.



https://client.tribucast.com/



tcid/1300045



To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Robert J. Guliano Sr. "Bob," 75, of Manchester, beloved husband of Carol (Kacinski) Guliano, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home, which was a total shock to all.He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Cosmo Guliano and Ruth (Mockler) Guliano. Bob graduated from Manchester High School in 1962, received an associate's degree from Manchester Community College, graduated with the 108th class of the FBI National Academy, and retired from the Manchester Police Department in January of 1999 after more than 30 years. He was also a six-year veteran of the United States Army . He was an avid reader, especially history books, and a blood-pressure-raising sports enthusiast who loved UConn, the Patriots, the Red Sox, and NASCAR. He loved listening to records and discussing music, and reading history books, and collecting practically everything imaginable. His most favorite time was when the family would get together, each summer at the beach and he would be "watching the water" at Point O'Woods. He was often found spoiling his dogs, Charlie and Dexter, while hinting at getting more, to the delight of his wife (Not!).Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Rob Guliano, and his wife, Rachel; Debbie Foran and her husband, Jeff; and Mike Guliano and his wife, Melissa. He leaves behind seven loving grandchildren, Walker and Anthony Guliano, Justin, Jocelyn, and Jianna Foran, and Braden and Cameron Guliano. Bob was predeceased by his best friend and brother, Barry Guliano. He also leaves behind his sister in law, Denise, and his two special nieces, Jennifer Guliano and Michelle (Guliano) and her husband, Jim Riley.Memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Bob Guliano" to the National Humane Society or the .Due to the current national health crisis, the graveside service will be private, however family and loved ones can attend remotely at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Please use the following link to remotely attend the service for Robert J. Guliano Sr.tcid/1300045To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations